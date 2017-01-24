Premier to Visit Colleges and Universities Across Ontario

Week-Long Campus Tour to Focus on Hearing From Students

Premier Kathleen Wynne kicked off a tour of Ontario’s post secondary institutions today at OCAD University in Toronto.

The tour is an opportunity to hear from students about some of the most important issues facing them today, including tuition costs and the post-graduation job market.

The premier will share improvements that are coming to the Ontario Student Assistance Program to make higher education more accessible for young people. Starting this September, tuition will be free for over 210,000 students — the most significant change to student assistance in Ontario’s history.

Premier Wynne will meet with students, faculty and staff at Ontario colleges and universities, including visits to campuses in Toronto, London, Waterloo Region, Guelph, North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie.

Investing in post secondary education and skills training is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.

” Hearing what people across the province have to say — especially young people — is one of the best and most important parts of my job. I am looking forward to meeting with students, faculty and staff to discuss the issues that concern them most, including our transformational plan to remove financial barriers to accessing higher education.”

– Kathleen Wynne

Premier of Ontario

