Regional Councillor John Sprovieri APOLOGISES – When I referred to “White Values”, I was referring to “Canadian Values”

To the City of Brampton, my colleagues and my fellow Canadians,

I wish to discuss my recent comments regarding values as reported in

the media. I have, with the wisdom that comes with hindsight and

somber reflection, realized that I owe an apology for a confusing e-mail

exchange with a constituent.

In my haste to defend my friends, colleagues, city employees, and

those hired to bring their expertise and skills to the City of Brampton

to help a bigger and better city for the future of all our residents, I

choose my words poorly, and my comments did not reflect my

intended meaning when I wrote that email. My intention was to make

a point about Democratic values and Freedoms, but in so doing, I

committed the very same error that I was rallying against. In

categorizing people on the basis of Color, and in giving recognition to

only one Color, it was improper.

I want to make myself very clear on this point: when I referred to

“White Values”, I was referring to “Canadian Values” and was

applauding Canada’s commitment to build a nation of equity, peace,

democracy and prosperity. I was addressing how fortunate we all are

to live in a country that has adopted great values such as

multiculturalism, diversity, freedom of Religion and freedom of

speech. Being Canadian is a source of great pride for me. In

expressing that pride, it was not my intention to marginalize or ignore

the contributions of people of all origins. My intention to highlight

Canadian values of Inclusiveness, Democracy, and Freedom was lost

as result.

In my haste to defend those under attack, I failed to include all those

people for whom I have great respect, appreciation and admiration. In

my zeal, I let my passion cloud my judgment and colour my words.

I understand that Canadian Values, Morals and Ideals, are not based

on color, and I recognize it was unfair to phrase my comments in that

manner. This oversight was not a deliberate slight. I reacted too

quickly, and failed to appreciate how my words would be interpreted

outside of the context in which they were written.

Obviously, freedom, equity and the desire to live in peace and

harmony for the prosperity of all, are not “White Values” per se.

Obviously, it wasn’t “Only White People” that built this great nation, nor

was it “Only White People” that have fought to defend it. I realize that my words did not pay homage to all of the people, of all origins, that have served our country, at home and abroad, or the people of all

origins who continue to safe guard our most important ideals. To all of

those people, I am forever indebted for my freedoms and my liberties.

I regret that I lost sight of my position as a public servant, of my duty to

speak on behalf of my constituents. It behooves me to do better; to

remember the privileges and responsibilities afforded me as a member

of Council. It is my duty to reflect the values of the whole city, and in

fact this whole nation. It was my duty to ensure my words

acknowledged all people who helped build this great nation. In

highlighting only certain contributions, as specific as it was to a

particular line of communication, I neglected that duty.

And I apologize for that.

I want to thank all of the people who reached out with messages of

support and understanding for the underlying message I was trying to

convey. While my original comments were limited in their scope, I will

forever appreciate the country that welcomed my family in 1956 and I

was overwhelmed by the number of people who share in that sense of

gratitude.

I hope that in issuing this apology, we can all move forward, and work

together for to the betterment of all citizens, to build a free, peaceful,

democratic, and prosperous city.

Sincerely yours,

John Sprovieri

