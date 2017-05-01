Sajjan apologises again in House of Commons, opposition hits back

Harjit Sajjan apologise for claiming to be the ‘architect’ of the 2006 military Operation Medusa in Afghanistan

Harjit Sajjan: Not making any excuse and learning from my mistake. I’ll continue to serve and move forward

Media asked why he made same mistake twice as Sajjan gave same statement in 2015, Sajjan said he is sorry

Rona Ambrose accuses Sajjan of ‘stolen valour’ for taking credit for the actions of another

Rona Ambrose calls on Trudeau to fire Sajjan for dishonouring himself and the military

Rona Ambrose: What he did was wrong, and now he has lost the confidence of our men and women in uniform

Rona Ambrose: Will the prime minister remove the minister of defence?

Justin Trudeau: When we make a mistake, Canadians expect us to apologize and to acknowledge that mistake

Trudeau: That’s what we did and that’s why the minister of defence continues to have my full confidence

Tom Mulcair accuses Sajjan of telling ’a whopper’ adding simply saying sorry is not enough

Tom Mulcair: That is not something you apologize for, it’s something that you have to step down for





