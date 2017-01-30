SUSPECTS CAUGHT IN QUEBEC MOSQUE ATTACK

Two suspects Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir suspects have been arrested in regards to Sunday’s terror attack on a mosque in Quebec City are Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir. The attack left six people dead and eight injured. All six victims were men between 39 and 60 years of age. Prime Minister Justine Trudeau and Quebec Premier Phillippe Couillard have condemned the attack. Trudeau in a statement has said: “We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge. While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.”



