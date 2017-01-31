Terror attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec) Quebec City

On behalf of all the Gurdwara,s ( Sikh Churches ) and Sikhs in Ontario and Quebec, we

condemn in the strongest terms, what is a horrific terrorist attack at the Centre Culturel

Islamique de Québec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec).

The incident is a stark reminder of a similar attack that happened at Oak Creek Gurdwara

Sahib, Wisconsin and attacks on other places of worships throughout North America.

Terror incidents including a church shooting in Charleston South Carolina, where innocent

people were killed and wounded just like in this senseless attack. Routine attacks by

painting hate graffiti on Jewish synagogues and Hindu temples remind us to be vigilant and

stay united against these terrorist forces. The Sikh Community as a whole stands in

complete solidarity with their fellow Canadians, irrespective of their religious affiliations

and ethnicities.

Sikhs believe in oneness of human race and remain steadfast in upholding inclusivity and

diversity. Canadians are an inspiration to the entire world, and we know that the character

of the people of Quebec will endure long after this devastating and tragic loss of life. It is

our responsibility as humans to raise our voices collectively for the life and wellbeing of all

humans and for the world that we call home. We are sure that people of Quebec locals will

continue to build the social fabric, promote harmony and a sense of community even in

these trying times. The Sikh community will be holding prayers for those who have died in

this senseless act of terror and wish a speedy recovery for those injured in this attack. God

bless their souls and God bless Canada.



