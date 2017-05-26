Trudeau attends Nato, G-7

Trudeau is in Sicily attending G-7 where he is meeting with various leaders. He also met with French President, Emmanuel Macron and talked about issues of mutual interests.

Yesterday Trudeau said Nato remains essential for global peace and security. Nato meeting, focused on transatlantic security and counter-terrorism efforts. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jonathan Vance, were also with Trudeau.

Trudeau also met with Theresa May, Prime Minister of UK and offered condolences for the terrorist attack in Manchester. He said Canada will always stand by UK.



Related posts: