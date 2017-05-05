Unemployment rate declined 0.2 percentage points in Canada

Employment was little changed in April, while the unemployment rate declined 0.2 percentage points to 6.5%, lowest rate since October 2008, Statistics Canada has reported. The decrease was mostly the result of fewer youth searching for work.

Compared with 12 months earlier, there were 276,000 (+1.5%) more people employed and the unemployment rate was 0.6 percentage points lower. Over the same period, the total number of hours worked rose 1.1%.



