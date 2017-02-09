We will welcome people from all parts of world: Minister Laura Albanese

OTTAWA – In a statement Minister Laura Albanese said

that she spoke to the federal Minister of Immigration,

Refugees and Citizenship Canada, Ahmed Hussen, and

reiterated Ontario’s open door stance with respect to

receiving immigrants and refugees from all countries,

irrespective of race, ethnicity or faith. She said:

“Ontario’s economic and social strength is built on our

traditions of openness and diversity. Since December

2015, Ontario has received approximately 20,000

refugees, including over 16,000 refugees fleeing the

Syrian crisis and the remainder coming from other

countries across the globe. Communities across the

province have embraced our new neighbours and through

the collaborative efforts of governments, settlement

agencies, the broader non-profit sector, the private

sector as well as everyday Ontarians, refugees are

finding homes, their children are attending school, jobs

are being found and the process of integration is well

underway. I want to emphasize that the Ontario government

is committed to ensuring that our province continues

to be a safe destination for members of all faiths,

including our brothers and sisters who practice the Muslim

faith. We will proudly continue to welcome people from all

parts of the world as we continue to create economic

security and opportunity and develop the diverse and

inclusive communities where all people thrive.”



Related posts: