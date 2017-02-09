We will welcome people from all parts of world: Minister Laura Albanese
OTTAWA – In a statement Minister Laura Albanese said
that she spoke to the federal Minister of Immigration,
Refugees and Citizenship Canada, Ahmed Hussen, and
reiterated Ontario’s open door stance with respect to
receiving immigrants and refugees from all countries,
irrespective of race, ethnicity or faith. She said:
“Ontario’s economic and social strength is built on our
traditions of openness and diversity. Since December
2015, Ontario has received approximately 20,000
refugees, including over 16,000 refugees fleeing the
Syrian crisis and the remainder coming from other
countries across the globe. Communities across the
province have embraced our new neighbours and through
the collaborative efforts of governments, settlement
agencies, the broader non-profit sector, the private
sector as well as everyday Ontarians, refugees are
finding homes, their children are attending school, jobs
are being found and the process of integration is well
underway. I want to emphasize that the Ontario government
is committed to ensuring that our province continues
to be a safe destination for members of all faiths,
including our brothers and sisters who practice the Muslim
faith. We will proudly continue to welcome people from all
parts of the world as we continue to create economic
security and opportunity and develop the diverse and
inclusive communities where all people thrive.”