What Can Culture Be? The City is Looking to Residents for the Answer

January 16, 2017

Starting this month, the City’s Culture Division, guided by the Arts, Culture and Heritage Steering Committee, will begin meeting with residents and art groups to create a new Culture Master Plan.

“The Culture Master Plan will establish strategic direction and identify specific actions that will grow and evolve Mississauga’s arts and culture scene to reflect the emerging global City that we’re becoming” said Paul Damaso, Director, Culture Division, City of Mississauga.

The first Culture Master Plan was approved by Council in 2009 and provided recommendations to create a division focused on art, culture and heritage. The new plan will provide the City with a 10-year plan that will grow and strengthen arts, culture and heritage in Mississauga.

“Listening to residents and understanding more about what they think culture in Mississauga can be is vital to the success of this project,” added Damaso. “This project gives the community the chance to be heard so we are encouraging residents to be bold and let their voices be heard.”

The Culture Division will host focus group meetings with key stakeholders in January and two in-person public meetings and one digital meeting in February.

Culture Master Plan – Public Meetings:

Public Meeting #1 – Express your ideas about culture in Mississauga

What: Round table discussions about what makes Mississauga unique and how to make arts and culture better in the city.

Who: City of Mississauga Culture Division staff will facilitate an open discussion where residents can voice their opinions about arts and culture in Mississauga.

When: Tuesday, February 7 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Clarke Memorial Hall, 161 Lakeshore Rd. W. [MAP]

Public Meeting #2 – Digital Public Meeting – Culture Goes Digital

What: A Twitter discussion exploring diversity, accessibility and collective identity in Mississauga’s culture scene.

Who: Participants have the opportunity to share their feedback over Twitter in this two hour takeover of the @SaugaCulture twitter channel.

When: Wednesday, February 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Follow @SaugaCulture on Twitter and use the hashtag #SaugaCulture

Public Meeting #3 - Culture Lab Design Session

What: A hands-on workshop to reimagine the future and come up with creative solutions for the arts and culture landscape in Mississauga.

Who: City of Mississauga Culture Division staff and members of the arts community will facilitate a creative design session.

When: Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Clarke Memorial Hall, 161 Lakeshore Rd. W. [MAP]

Other ways residents can get involved:

· Need more information about this project? Visit the Culture Master Plan website;

· Participate in the online survey; and

· Contact Culture Division staff directly culture.masterplan@ mississauga.ca





