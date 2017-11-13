Capt floats reward scheme for cops
Chandigarh: Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh hosted police personnel, including top officers, for dinner at his residence here last night. He interacted with about 100 cops — from the rank of the DGP to a constable — who played a role in busting terror modules and criminal gangs over the past seven months, including those behind the targeted killings in the state.On the lines of the corporate incentive culture, the CM directed DGP Suresh Arora to set up a system of selecting and rewarding “policeman of the month” for personnel who played a remarkable role in solving criminal cases or rendering community service.Senior police officers claimed that the CM’s appreciation had boosted the morale of the force.
Related posts:
Copyright ©2012 South Asian Daily. All Rights Reserved.