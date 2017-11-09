Captain not behind drug plot against me: Khaira

Chandigarh: After accusing the Congress and the Akalis of a joint conspiracy to link him with drug smugglers, Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira today said Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh was not involved in hatching the conspiracy.Addressing a press conference here, Khaira said he had information that the CM was not part of the political vendetta unleashed against him. “I have information that the CM has reportedly told his party members that he doesn’t see any evidence against me. But as a leader of the party, he is responsible for the actions of those who have done it,” Khaira said.He alleged that he knew who had hatched the conspiracy and would soon expose them.Khaira targeted the alleged incomplete probe on drug links of former Akali Minister Bikram Singh Majithia. He said as the Enforcement Directorate had not made public the present status of the investigations, an organisation called Lawyers for Human Rights International led by advocate and AAP leader Navkiran Singh had moved a petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the status report of the ED investigation on the alleged drug links of Majithia.Khaira said the petition would come up for hearing on November 28. He said the petition had attached statements of the three drug smugglers for whom they worked for.Khaira said the petition also demanded that the investigation be handed over to Special Task Force chief ADGP Harpreet Sidhu.

Related posts:









