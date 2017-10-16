CBI court issues release order for Talwars

Ghaziabad, Oct 16 (IANS) The CBI court here issued the order to release Nupur and Rajesh Talwar from the Dasna jail.



The court issued the order after lawyer Satyaketu Singh submitted the certified copy of the Allahabad High Court judgment to CBI judge Rajesh Chaudhary.



The documents were verified by the court and the release order was issued at 3.30 p.m.



The High Court has absolved the Talwars of the charges of killing their daughter and domestic help. The Talwars have been in Dasna jail for the last four years.

