China never seeks hegemony, expansion: Xi

Beijing, Oct 18 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that Beijing will never seek hegemony or engage in expansion “no matter what stage of development it reaches”.



“China will never pursue development at the expense of others’ interests and its development does not pose a threat to any other country,” Xi said at the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xinhua news agency reported.



Xi said Beijing pursued a defensive national defence policy and remained firm on an independent foreign policy. But China would never give up its legitimate rights and interests.



“No one should expect China to swallow anything that undermines its interests,” he said.

