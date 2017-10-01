Coding reveals Google Assistant support on Chromebooks

San Francisco, Oct 1 (IANS) Google is tight-lipped about the products and the features of its new offerings that it will launch on October 4, but latest leaks and coding show that users could soon use company’s artificial intelligent (AI) assistant in the upcoming Chromebooks.

As per a report in 9to5google, hidden quietly within the coding of Google Home app is a mention that some Assistant applications will work with Chromebooks.

“Listed in the compatibility section of the Chat with your Assistant ‘game’ right alongside phones, Google Home, and Allo is Chromebooks, clear as day,” the report said.

This seems to be an indicatiion that Assistant is definitely coming to Chrome OS and it could debut on the recently leaked “PixelBook”.

On October 4, Google will launch Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, Google Home Mini and more.

Related posts:









