A $1.25 million funds scandal revealed at Brampton City Hall, Mayor upset

Brampton – A section of press has revealed a $1.25 million funds scandal at Brampton City Hall. Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey seems to very upset about this troubling report and has said in a statement:

“This is a very troubling report and a disturbing snapshot of how Human Resources were previously administered at City Hall. Human Resources represented approximately half of the City of Brampton’s budget at the time, and it appears no one was following any approved policies or conducting any oversight. It is clear that internal controls were ineffective and now require significant improvement. This is at best serious negligence, and at worst corruption. This audit review was long overdue.

“I have spearheaded the implementation of greater transparency and accountability at City Hall over the first two years of my term as Mayor – first by inviting the former Provincial Auditor General Jim McCarter to provide an independent audit of our city’s finances, bringing forth a motion to appoint an Independent Auditor General to provide oversight on city staff and council (that has yet to be approved by Council, as we await a staff report), and by flattening and streamlining senior staff to save taxpayer money.

“This report demonstrates there is more work to do. In order to further strengthen the transparent, independent and third party oversight at City Hall I believe it would be wise to once again invite Mr. McCarter to conduct a follow-up audit and report on the progress made in this term of Council, and to also push forward my motion to appoint an Independent Auditor General at City Hall to ensure residents have confidence in our city’s day to day operations. Respecting the taxpayers and residents of Brampton is my highest priority. I will continue to explore any and all avenues available to us.”



Related posts: