A conversation with Asha Puthli and Aanchal Malhotra 

The Peripheral Histories of Asha Puthli

Friday August 11, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Gardiner Museum

August Fröhls (Aman Sandhu & Swapnaa Tamhane) will hold a talk with cult figure Asha Puthli, looking at her influence throughout the decades from her work with free-jazz musician Ornette Coleman to her oft-sampled self-titled LP and her current considerations of sound as a form of defence. A consummate storyteller, Puthli will walk through her multifaceted history which functions as a lens to pivotal moments in iconic cultural histories.

August Fröhls will screen a new video work that they filmed with Asha Puthli in 2015. The talk and screening will be followed by a Q&A.

Presenting Stories about Objects from Peripheral Histories with Aanchal Malhotra

Friday August 25, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at the Gardiner Museum

Join us for an artist presentation by Aanchal Malhotra, as part of August Fröhl’s Portable Stories programming.

Aanchal Malhotra will present “Remnants of a Separation”, an Oral History archive focusing on material memory. It is the first and only material study of the Partition of India, taking into consideration those objects that refugees brought with them when they migrated across the border, those objects that were left behind in houses and lastly, those objects that were lost in the midst of the journey of migration. Excerpts from the archive will be published as a book by Harpers Collins in August 2017.

