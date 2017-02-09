Almas Jiwani Will Give Keynote Speech at the International Women’s Day (IWD), Toronto.

DD Women Achievers 2017 Awards Gala on 18th March.

Toronto: Almas Jiwani, President of UN Women Canada National Committee and CEO of Frontier Canada Inc., will give key note speech at the Toronto International Women’s day celebrations which will be held on Saturday March 18th, at the Toronto City Hall (100 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M5H 2N2).

Kathleen Wynne- Premier of Ontario, John Tory – Mayor, Toronto; Maryam Monsef – Federal Minister of Status of Women, Indira Naidoo-Harris – Minister of Women’s Issues; are among the invitees of this event.

Dancing Damsels, an incorporated non-profit multicultural arts promotions company for women empowerment, is set to celebrate IWD 2017 as a DD Women Achievers Award Gala with vivid programs to make it a resplendent event.

As a part of the IWD celebrations, they have invited nominations for Women Achiever Awards 2017, which is the highest honor conferred by Dancing Damsels to women whose outstanding achievement has made a difference in the community.

Successful women from the fields of Politics, Music, Community Leadership, Volunteering, Performing Arts, Science & Technology, Hospitality, Sports, Literature, Business, Media & Communication, and Healthcare come under the purview of the award.

Any Canadian Citizen or Permanent Resident, who has worked for a minimum of 5 years and inspired others by their outstanding success in their chosen field of work, can be nominated for this award. Self nominations are also accepted.

Nomination forms are available on their websites: www.ddshows.com or www.iwdawards.com. All nominations must be completed online and submitted on or before February 15th, 2017.

This year, the theme of the celebrations is “Be Bold for Change”. There will be entertainment programs; delicious food; international stalls and exhibitions as part of this celebration. This is a FREE event by RSVP only.





