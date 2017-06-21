Commemorating 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji

A special program to commemorate the 350th birth anniversary of the 10th Great Master, Guru Gobind Singh Ji and importance of women in society has been planned for Saturday, June 24. Sikhs throughout the world are marking 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji by holding special programs this year. Theme for June 24 program at OKD is, Role of Sikh Women in Society and History. Along with address by local dignitaries, Prof Manjeet Kaur, renowned Sikh historian from Punjab, India will address the congregation. Three Sikh women MPs from GTA – Kamal Khera, Sonia Sidhu and Ruby Sahota have joined OKD for organizing this special event and we look forward to your cooperation in raising awareness through your platform and join us for this special program.

Place – Ontario Khalsa Darbar

Date – Saturday, June 24

Time – 6pm to 8pm

Theme – Role of Sikh Women in Society and History



