Consul General Mr. Dinesh Bhatia at the Republic Day Flag Hoisting
Friends, brothers and sisters,
Now I would like to add a few words from my own side.
The Republic Day is always a very special day for me as it was
the very same day in 1984 when I had walked on Rajpath
participating in the National Republic Day parade as a young
boy scout. I have moved a long way from a boy scout to now a
seasoned diplomat.
2. Toronto has been a very welcoming and warm destination
for me and my family in spite of cold weather. We have tried to
reciprocate this warmth and reached out to the Indian and Indo-
Canadian community.
Friends, brothers and sisters,
3. We are trying to facilitate travel of Indo-Canadians by
providing long-term visas of 5 and 10 year, in as simple way as
possible. My team at the Consulate is attempting to respond to
each and every mail and queries that are posed to us. I am
personally available to everyone whosoever wishes to see me,
on every Friday from 10 am to 12 Noon without any prior
appointment.
4. The Consulate, myself and my team is reachable through
various means including direct email, Twitter and Facebook.
The Consulate’s handle is @IndiainToronto and my personal
handle is @dineshbhatia. I would like to inform you the
Consulate has begun using new mail addresses with
mea.gov.in domain. All these are already listed on our website
cgitoronto.ca.
Friends, brothers and sisters,
5. We will continue to hold our grand events in 2017 too. The
first such program will be held on 28 January with Panorama
India at Pearson Convention Centre when we all will celebrate
India’s Republic Day once again with a much larger gathering.
Panorama India will also be organizing the Independence Day
parade on Sunday, 20 August at downtown Toronto. I hope this
year’s parade will cross the landmark established last year of
over 20,000 Indians and Indo-Canadians participating in the
parade.
6. This year we will also be celebrating International Day of
Yoga together as I have requested to all Yoga Organizations
and Indo-Canadian community associations to come forward
and participate in a joint program under the umbrella of IYDC,
the International Yoga Day Canada. We had recently
celebrated the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas at the Consulate in
august presence of a large number of NRIs and OCIs.
7. We will also continue to reach out to the community and
once again hold Consular camps and Pensioners’ Life
Certificate camps in the month of November in order to
facilitate our senior citizens.
Friends, brothers and sisters,
8. The Demonetization initiative of the Government of India
has been exceptionally successful in integrating the
unaccounted sector of our economy into the mainstream and
dealt a severe blow to black marketers, corrupt, extremists,
those involved in drug trade, human trafficking and above all
the counterfeit notes. The Government has extended the date
for submission of old 500 and 1000 currency notes by NRIs till
30 June 2017.
9. The Government has also been repeatedly requesting all
PIOs to convert their PIO cards into OCI, without payment of
any fees and the last extension for this scheme has been
granted till 30 June 2017. I request all PIO card holders to now
expedite and avail of this offer in time.
10. With these words, I seek blessings and support of
Indians, Indo-Canadians and friends of India in Consular
Jurisdiction of this Consulate, namely, Ontario, Quebec,
Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward
Island, and Newfoundland & Labrador in achieving the
challenges that lay ahead of us not only in improving the
consular services but also bettering India-Canada ties.
11. I wish to take this opportunity to particularly thank the
young children, teachers and Principal of Guru Teg Bahadur
International School, Brampton for joining us today.
12. To conclude, on behalf of my Government, my
Consulate, my family and myself, I reiterate greetings and
best wishes to all Indians and Indo-Canadians on this
auspicious occasion of 68 th Republic Day of India.
Thank you / Dhanyawad
Jai Hind. Jai Hind. Jai Hind