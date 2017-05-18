Trump-Russia Links: US names former FBI director Robert Mueller to lead investigation

Trump-Russia Links: US has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to lead the investigation. Reacting on this, Trump has said the Congress has never worked like this against any US president like it is against him. Trump also called it a conspiracy against him. He also said several illegal things took place even during Obama and Clinton regimes but no special prosecutors were hired so why now? Trump also said investigation will prove lack of links with Russia. Muller, who is widely respected will have broad powers. He is respected by both the Republicans and the Democrats as partisan investigator who helped investigations in the 9/11 incident.



