Mississauga Offers Loads of Fun Family Day Activities Catering to Different Interests and Hobbies

Monday, February 20 is Family Day! Get ready for a day full of fun and excitement in Mississauga. There is plenty to do throughout the city with various locations hosting recreational and cultural programs and activities. Why not revel in some history and heritage, enjoy being among friends while taking a leisurely skate or take a lap in the pool with a free swim.

CULTURE

• Family Day at Mississauga Celebration Square

Head to Celebration Square this Family Day for a full afternoon of winter wonder. There will be skating, face painting and more. Proudly presented by RBC. [MAP]

Noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ride MiWay to Celebration Square or park at the underground lots at Civic Centre, Central Library and the Living Arts Centre. For more information, visit mississaugacelebrationsquare. ca.

• Family Day at Bradley Museum [MAP] and Benares Historic House [MAP]

Bring the entire family out for tours, crafts and more.

Noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: $15/family

For more information, visit museumsofmississauga.com.

RECREATION

• Activities at select Recreation facilities and Community Centres

Enjoy free swimming and skating at your local community centre proudly presented by RBC. [schedules: mississauga.ca/familyday]





[Download 2017 Family Day Recreation Schedule]

Participating Facilities

o Burnhamthorpe Community Centre

o Carmen Corbasson Arena & Community Centre

o Clarkson Community Centre

o Erin Meadows Community Centre

o Erin Mills Twin Rinks (Click the Locations tab)

o Frank McKechnie Community Centre

o Hershey Centre Community Rinks

o Huron Park Recreation Centre

o Iceland Arena

o Malton Community Centre

o Meadowvale Four Rinks (Click the Locations tab)

o Mississauga Valley Community Centre

o Mississauga SportZone

o Paul Coffey Arena (Click the Locations tab)

o River Grove Community Centre

o South Common Community Centre

FAMILY DAY HOLIDAY CITY SERVICE HOURS

City offices will be closed on Monday, February 20 for Family Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, February 21.

Transit: MiWay will operate on a holiday service schedule on Monday, February 20. Visit MiWay’s Trip Planner to plan your travel and get real time trip updates on your next bus arrival or call 905-615-INFO (4636) for assistance.

Libraries: are closed on Sunday, February 19 and Monday, February 20.

Animal Services: is closed on Monday, February 20. Officers will be on standby for emergencies and can be reached at 905-615-3000.



