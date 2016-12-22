NDP’s Jagmeet Singh and Singh Khalsa Seva Club urge all to donate this holiday season

BRAMPTON – MPP Jagmeet Singh along with the Singh Khalsa Seva Club

delivered four loads and over 2300 pounds of food in addition to blankets, to

Knights Table on Sunday. Food donations were collected at Gurdwara Singh

Sangat Brampton and Sri Guru Nanak Singh Centre for Gurpurab in November.

The Singh Khalsa Seva Club and MPP Singh decided to drop off the food

and blanket donations kindly brought together by the community in commemoration

of the martyrdom of the fourth Sahibzada and for the upcoming

holidays. Members from the club as young as six years old attended with the

group on Sunday to drop off the good to Knights Table.



Homelessness in Peel continues to be a growing concern and the MPP Singh

implores the current Liberal government to create a better action plan for

affordable housing and assisting Ontarians who are struggling to pay the bills

such as Hydro. “With skyrocketing Hydro rates as a result of the Liberal

government’s sale of Hydro One, people are finding it harder to make ends

meet. Sadly this means more people are relying on soup kitchens and food

banks,” stated Singh. “I am extremely proud of the members of the Singh

Khalsa Seva Club for organizing this food and blanket drive and encourage

other members of the community to take action as well,” continued Singh.

Ontarian’s can reach out to their local MPP’s to request that the Liberal

government stop the selloff of Hydro One. Knights Table continues to need

donations and volunteer support for the holidays. Everyone is encouraged to

reach out to their local Gurdwara’s, food banks and communities to provide

Seva as this cold weather continues into the holidays.



