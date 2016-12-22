NDP’s Jagmeet Singh and Singh Khalsa Seva Club urge all to donate this holiday season
BRAMPTON – MPP Jagmeet Singh along with the Singh Khalsa Seva Club
delivered four loads and over 2300 pounds of food in addition to blankets, to
Knights Table on Sunday. Food donations were collected at Gurdwara Singh
Sangat Brampton and Sri Guru Nanak Singh Centre for Gurpurab in November.
The Singh Khalsa Seva Club and MPP Singh decided to drop off the food
and blanket donations kindly brought together by the community in commemoration
of the martyrdom of the fourth Sahibzada and for the upcoming
holidays. Members from the club as young as six years old attended with the
group on Sunday to drop off the good to Knights Table.
Homelessness in Peel continues to be a growing concern and the MPP Singh
implores the current Liberal government to create a better action plan for
affordable housing and assisting Ontarians who are struggling to pay the bills
such as Hydro. “With skyrocketing Hydro rates as a result of the Liberal
government’s sale of Hydro One, people are finding it harder to make ends
meet. Sadly this means more people are relying on soup kitchens and food
banks,” stated Singh. “I am extremely proud of the members of the Singh
Khalsa Seva Club for organizing this food and blanket drive and encourage
other members of the community to take action as well,” continued Singh.
Ontarian’s can reach out to their local MPP’s to request that the Liberal
government stop the selloff of Hydro One. Knights Table continues to need
donations and volunteer support for the holidays. Everyone is encouraged to
reach out to their local Gurdwara’s, food banks and communities to provide
Seva as this cold weather continues into the holidays.