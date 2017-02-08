New Traffic Control System Keeps City’s Traffic Moving

Mississauga is implementing a responsive state-of-the-art Advanced Transportation Management System (ATMS) to manage traffic on its road network.

“We are investing in the future by building a more reliable traffic control system. It will allow us to deal with the increasing traffic volumes and congestion on our roads. ATMS will enable us to actively monitor travel conditions, influence the operation of traffic signals, disseminate information and interact with other transportation modes and agencies through the use of hybrid technologies and networks,” said Mickey Frost, Director of Works, Operations and Maintenance.

The key components of the project include:

· Set up of a new advanced traffic management centre to allow real-time traffic monitoring

· Upgrade of traffic signal communications by leveraging the City’s public fibre network

· Replacement of the existing traffic control system and traffic signal controllers to the new open system architecture to accommodate advanced technology

· Implementation of intelligent transportation systems like traffic control cameras and traffic detection

· Future initiatives like adaptive traffic control, incident management and traveller information

The total cost of the project is $16.2 million and implementation is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The City is working closely with the Region of Peel and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) as they have traffic lights in the City.

ATMS Staff with Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Members of City Council and Leadership Team at the Advanced Traffic Management Centre in Mississauga.



