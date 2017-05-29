Ontario Premier Wynne to unveil labour law reforms tomorrow

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will unveil labour law reforms tomorrow that might include a $15-an-hour minimum wage, more paid vacation time and measures to make it easier for workers to unionize. The government will launch a response to the Changing Workplaces Review, which made 173 recommendations on improving job conditions for Ontarians. Ontario, however might not adopt all the proposals made in the 419-page review prepared by C. Michael Mitchell and John C. Murray.



