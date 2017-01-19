Peel Police Arrested Darshan Dhaliwal for Spiritual Scam

Courtesy: Peel Regional Police

Peel Police – Police Arrest Male in Spiritual Scam

Peel- Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau have arrested and charged a 40 year-old Brampton man for defrauding a resident of the City of Brampton.

In July 2016 the accused Darshan DHALIWAL met with the victim and advised her that he had won a lottery and that he had a lot of good luck as he was very close to God.

DHALIWAL obtained a large quantity of money from the victim and told her that he would bury the money in the ground and pray to remove the evil spirits and would return her money after the ceremony.

Over a period of time the victim provided DHALIWAL with a large quantity of money and later was advised the evil spirits were contained in her jewelry and would need her jewelry to remove the evil spirits. The victim provided a large quantity of jewelry to DHALIWAL and after not receiving her money or jewelry back, contacted the Peel Regional Police.

Darshan DHALIWAL, a 40 year-old male from Brampton was arrested and charged on Wednesday January 18, 2017 for Fraud Over $5000.00 and Breach of Recognizance. DHALIWAL was held for a Bail Hearing on Wednesday January 18, 2017 and will appear before an Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Approximately $61,000.00 in cash and jewelry was defrauded by Darshan DHALIWAL in this incident.

Investigators believe there may be further victims who have not come forward and are requesting they contact police.



