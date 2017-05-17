Peel Police Search for Missing 36-Year-Old Male

Brampton – Investigators from the Peel Regional Police 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36 year-old male from Brampton.

Gurpal THIND was last seen Monday, April 10 this year at approximately 3:00pm, in the area of Sunnyview Road and Sandalwood Parkway in the City of Brampton.

Gurpal THIND is described as male, South Asian, 155 lbs, 5’6”, with a medium build, short black hair, brush cut and a receding hairline.

THIND’s family and police are concerned for his well-being as he has never been missing for such an extended period of time in the past.



