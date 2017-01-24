Peel Police – Two Vehicles Stolen After Listing on Buy and Sell Online Websites

courtesy :- Peelpolice.ca

Mississauga – Peel Regional Police are reminding everyone to be vigilant when using online buy and sell sites following two incidents resulting in two separate vehicles being stolen in the City of Mississauga.

On January 22, 2017, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the suspect attended the victim’s residence in the area of Truscott Road in the City of Mississauga to view a motor vehicle that the victim had posted for sale online. While the victim was distracted, the suspect got in to the vehicle and drove off. The vehicle is described as a 2003 green Honda Accord.

On the same date, at approximately 9:50 p.m., two suspects attended the area of Colonial Drive in the City of Mississauga to view another motor vehicle that was posted for sale online. During the visit, the suspect brandished a knife and ordered the victim out of the car. The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s vehicle. The victim did not suffer any injuries during the incident. The vehicle is described as a 2003 black Infiniti G35.

The description of the suspect from both incidents is male South Asian, approximately 20-30 years of age, approximately 5’9” tall, short hair, clean shaven, wearing black jeans and a grey jacket. In the second incident a second culprit is described as male South Asian 20-30 years of age, heavy build with a pony tail.

Both vehicles are still outstanding.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call investigators at the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.

Background

In November 2016, Peel Regional Police initiated a Buy and Sell Exchange Zone as a crime prevention initiative aimed at reducing violent crime when using online buy and sell sites. Members of the public are reminded to consider their safety when conducting online transactions. Peel Regional Police urge citizens to use our signed Buy and Sell Exchange Zone located in the parking lot of 22 Division, 7750 Hurontario Street in the City of Brampton.

The Buy and Sell Exchange Zone includes two dedicated signed parking spaces that are monitored by surveillance cameras. Peel Regional Police are the first police organization in the Greater Toronto Area to have a fully signed zone of this kind.

Based upon positive feedback and the request for additional locations from our community, Peel Regional Police have expanded the Buy and Sell Exchange designated zone to the parking lot of 12 Division located at 4600 Dixie Road in the City of Mississauga.



Related posts: