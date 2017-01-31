Peel Regional Police – Driver Arrested in Fail to Remain Collision in Brampton

courtesy :- Peelpolice.ca

Brampton – Investigators with the Peel Regional Police Major Collision Bureau have charged a female driver in relation to a fail to remain collision that resulted in the serious injury of a Brampton teen.

On Friday, January 27, 2017, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the 17 year-old male victim and his friends attempted to cross Bramalea Road, north of Dewside Drive, in Brampton. As the victim crossed the roadway, he observed a vehicle travelling towards him and attempted to make it back to the centre median. He was unable to do so and was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle, a 2011 white Toyota Camry continued northbound on Bramalea Road failing to stop at the collision scene.

The victim sustained a serious lower body injury and was transported to a local hospital. The victim’s friends were not injured in this incident.

On Sunday January 29th, 2017, Amanjeet KAUR, a 32 year old female from Caledon Ontario, was arrested for Fail to Remain at the Scene of an Accident Causing Bodily Harm. Amanjeet KAUR appeared at the A. Grenville William Davis Court for a bail hearing on Monday, January 30, 2017.

Anyone with information or surveillance video pertaining to this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at 905 453-2121 Ext 3710. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.



