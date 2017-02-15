PRAGNESH SAIJA OF BRAMPTON WINS $7 MILLION IN LOTTERY
BRAMPTON – Pragnesh (Peter) Saija, a resident of Brampton and
father of two, won the daily jackpot of $7 million. While on his way
home he picked up the ticket and was surprised to learn he won the
top prize. Now he wishes to buy a dream home for his family and
thinks the money will add on to the bright future of his kids. He also
wishes to buy two beautiful cars. Saija bought the ticket a day before
his birthday thus he says it is the best bir thday gift ever.
Posted in: Community