PRAGNESH SAIJA OF BRAMPTON WINS $7 MILLION IN LOTTERY

BRAMPTON – Pragnesh (Peter) Saija, a resident of Brampton and

father of two, won the daily jackpot of $7 million. While on his way

home he picked up the ticket and was surprised to learn he won the

top prize. Now he wishes to buy a dream home for his family and

thinks the money will add on to the bright future of his kids. He also

wishes to buy two beautiful cars. Saija bought the ticket a day before

his birthday thus he says it is the best bir thday gift ever.





Related posts: