Premier Wynne announces new labour reforms

Ontario has announced that it is increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2019, ensure equal pay for part-time workers and enhance minimum vacation entitlement. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne announced this today in response to a government-commissioned report that was released last week. The report gave 173 recommendations. Ontario will increase from $11.40 to $11.60 in October. Wages will be increased to $14 an hour on January 1, 2018 and to $15 on January 1, 2019. Also part-time workers will get equal pay for doing work equal to full-time staff. Minimum vacation entitlement will be increased also. Instead of getting two weeks of vacation, workers will be able to get three weeks of paid vacation a year after five years with a company. Employers will be made to pay at least three hours of wages if they cancel a shift with less than 48 hours notice.



