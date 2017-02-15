The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

FROM L TO R: SANJAY BRAHMBHATT, SATISH THAKKAR, ARUN SRIVASTAVA, DON STEPHENSON, SANJAY MAKKAR, ABU BECKER, PAPPUR SHANKAR, DEVIKA PENEKELPATI.

TORONTO – Both Canada and India are committed to pursue the

Comprehensive Economic Par tnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations

and take it to its logical conclusion that will culminate into

the signing of the agreement, Don Stephenson, the chief negotiator for

Canada for the agreement said during an interaction with the members of

the board of the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) held last week

on February 1 at the ICCC’s global headquarters.

Stephenson also invited suggestions from the Chamber’s

directors while informing them that altogether nine rounds of

negotiations had already been concluded, and substantial

progress had already been made on both side. He said both the

governments have recently reengaged each other to complete the

agreement on a priority basis.

It may be recalled that last year Minister Chrystia Freeland and

Minister Nirmala Seetharaman had held a high-level meeting in

Ottawa and Toronto to scrutinize the progress of the negotiations

and identify the issues that were proving to be the stumbling blocks

in arriving at a consensus. Since then, both sides have been trying

to understand their and the other side’s perspective.

Stephenson said the challenges in finalising the agreement

continue to be real and present, but what has changed is the

understanding that both governments have developed over these

issues, and a renewed commitment to resolutely move forward to

arrive at a consensus on all pending issues.

Arun Srivastava, President ICCC, who had been a witness to the

negotiations between Ministers Freedland and Sitharaman,

recommended an incremental approach to the agreement to move

forward. The sectors where both countries do have agreement can

be finalised first and the sectors with more challenges can be put

on the side to move forward. Sanjay Makkar, immediate past

president, Satish Thakkar, past president, and ICCC’s board

members Pappur Shankar, Devika Penekelapati, Abu Becker and

Sanjay Brahmbhatt, were also present in the meeting.

