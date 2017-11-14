concludes his participation at the ASEAN Summit in the Philippines 

The Prime Minister took part in the Canada-Asean 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit. This commemorative summit represents the first time a Canadian prime minister has met with all Asean leaders as a group.

Prime Minister Trudeau took this opportunity to promote human rights, diversity, inclusion, and the need for gender equality. He also emphasized the importance of forging progressive trade agreements that build a stronger middle class and create real benefits for everyone.

The Prime Minister expressed Canada’s desire to join the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus. Canada’s participation would grow our engagement with ASEAN and expand access to markets of member states.

In Manila, Prime Minister Trudeau promoted gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. He participated in a panel discussion with partners from the Gender-Responsive Economic Actions for the Transformation of Women (GREAT Women, an initiative for women entrepreneurs), and visited a local women’s health clinic.

The Prime Minister announced that Canada will invest $17.8 million over five years through the Sexual Health and Empowerment Project, which will be implemented by Oxfam. This funding will provide more than 85,000 women and girls in remote and disadvantaged regions of the Philippines greater access to sexual and reproductive health services.