Congress FMs expose GST flaws: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday said the letter of finance ministers of Congress-ruled states has exposed the structural flaws in the design and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In a series of tweets, he said the letter would set the tone for discussions at the GST Council on Friday in Guwahati and one could expect a shower of changes in GST rates from that meeting.

“Panic stricken government has no option but to concede demands for change. Thanks to Gujarat elections, government forced to heed advice of opposition and experts on flaws in implementation of GST,” he said.

Chidambaram said the government avoided a debate and voting in the Rajya Sabha on GST Bills. Now, they cannot avoid a debate in public domain or in the GST Council, he said.

“The Congress FMS will force changes in GST Council meeting… Agra, Surat, Tiruppur and other hub towns are watching,” he said.

