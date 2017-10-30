Congress in Kerala asks Sonia to select state unit president

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (IANS) The Congress party in Kerala on Monday passed a resolution authorising AICC President Sonia Gandhi to select the state party president and also the AICC members from Kerala.

The state unit also said it has a record 33.84 lakh party workers, leading party units in the rest of the country.

The state unit of the party officially completed its enrolment process and also elected party leaders at four levels of the party organisational structure, state returning officer Sudarshan Nachiappan told reporters here on Monday.

“At the general body meeting held here on Monday, it passed a resolution authorising AICC President Sonia Gandhi to select the state party president and also the AICC members from Kerala,” said Nachiappan.

He added that the final list of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee would be released by the AICC along with the list of other states.

“The new AICC president will be elected shortly and the process for it has begun,” added Nachiappan.

