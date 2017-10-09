Congress seeks details of Jay Shah’s project in MP

Bhopal, Oct 9 (IANS) The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan give details of Rs 15-crore investment by BJP President Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s firm in a windmill project in Ratlam and the land allotted for the purpose by the state government.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ajay Singh stated that Chouhan should make public the details, as Jay Shah’s company did not have the expertise to handle such project.

The Congress demand comes in the wake of a news website, The Wire, publishing a news report that the company of junior Shah, which allegedly made 16,000 times profits in three years, had invested Rs 15 crore in the Ratlam windmill project.

“While the main business of the firm is trading in stocks, its RoC filings reveals it is involved in diversifying into a completely unrelated field: it is setting up a 2.1 megawatt windmill plant worth Rs 15 crore in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh,” the news report said.

