Cracker sellers move SC

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Traders with temporary licenses on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking relaxation of the ban on the sale of firecrackers in the national capital and the NCR.

Lawyers for the petitioner told the apex court that after the lifting of the November 2016 ban on September 12 this year, they had bought firecrackers for sale but the October 9 ban had caused them harm.

A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi where the matter was mentioned said they would discuss it with Justice A.K. Sikri who has given the October 9 ruling before listing it.

