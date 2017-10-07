Danish police discover severed head of Swedish journalist

Copenhagen, Oct 7 (IANS) Danish Police on Saturday announced finding a bag containing the dismembered head and legs of a Swedish journalist who disappeared two months ago during a trip with a Danish submariner.

The police said divers searching Koge Bay, south of Copenhagen, found two bags: one containing Kim Wall’s clothes and a knife and the other containing her severed legs and head, reports Efe news.

The 30-year-old’s torso was found floating in the Baltic Sea on August 21 almost two weeks after she boarded the homemade submarine Nautilus on August 10, as part of a story she was working on about the vessel’s creator, Peter Madsen, who remains in custody facing charges of murder.

However, the 46-year-old denies murdering Wall and mutilating her corpse.

A post-mortem examination revealed knife wounds in her genitals and rib-cage, which are believed to have been caused “around or shortly after her death”, reports the BBC.

The exact cause of death is yet to be established.

Wall was last seen alive as she departed with Madsen in his self-built 40-tonne submarine, UC3 Nautilus, for a story she was writing about his venture.

Her boyfriend raised the alarm the next day when she did not return from the trip.

Initially, Madsen said he had dropped her off in Copenhagen but later changed his story to say she died in an accident after hitting her head on a hatch and he had “buried her at sea”.

Danish Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen told a court earlier this month that footage of women being decapitated alive had been found on a hard drive believed to belong to Madsen.

Related posts:









