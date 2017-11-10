Day after, two drivers booked for mishaps

Bathinda: Two FIRs have been registered in the two road accidents which claimed 10 lives yesterday on a flyover above the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway, the police said today.

Nine persons, including eight students, were crushed to death by a speeding cement mixer truck. On the statement of Kewal Singh, a witness, a case was registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the driver, identified as Dharminder Singh (30), a resident of Uttarakhand.

He was arrested later today by the local police, said SP (City) Gurmeet Singh.

In the other case, a driver of a private transport company, Libra Bus Service, Gurpreet Singh, was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 and 427 of the IPC.

He had rammed the bus into a PRTC bus from the rear, causing the death of local resident Mandeep Kaur. The case was registered on the statement of Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Bhucho Kalan village. Gurpreet is undergoing treatment at Adesh Medical College after he suffered a pelvis fracture.

