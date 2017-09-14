Delhi’s most wanted criminal Sonu Dariyapur arrested

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Delhi’s most wanted criminal Sonu Dariyapur, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was arrested following an encounter here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the accused was arrested from Narela area of north Delhi at around 5.30 a.m.

According to Yadav, Dariyapur, who was riding a Hyundai i20 car, fired at the police team. They returned the fire, but no one was injured.

Two pistols and 17 live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

The DCP said the accused had jumped bail and had been shifting his location to avoid arrest.

He was wanted in several cases of murder and other heinous crimes.

