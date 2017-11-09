DeMo anniv: Cong observes ‘black day’

Sangrur: Congress leaders and workers protested across the state today, decrying the first anniversary of demonetisation as a “black day”.In Sangrur, local MLA Vijay Inder Singla and party workers took out a protest march in main markets of the city. They carried placards, depicting the “ill-effects” of demonetisation and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.“The Prime Minister is celebrating the death of 150 persons, who died after demonetisation. The sluggish growth as evident in decline in GDP and increase in unemployment proves demonetisation has been a disaster. How come the Prime Minister is celebrating it?” Singla said.He predicted BJP’s loss in Himachal Pradesh because of demonetisation. “Being a member of the screening committee for ticket allocation, I can say that the BJP will lose in HP as demonetisation created serious problems for all people in the hill state,” the MLA said.Singla claimed BJP leaders were spreading misinformation that “notebandi” had benefited country. “I challenge BJP leaders to produce one businessman who have benefitted from it,” he added.Fatehgarh Sahib: Congress workers led by District Congress Committee president Harinder Singh Bhambri and local MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra’s wife Manjit Kaur Nagra organised a dharna in front of the DC’s office here and blocked traffic.Dharnas were also organised in Amloh, Bassi Pathana, and Khamano.Amloh MLA Kaka Randeep Singh said demonetisation was thrust upon people, making them suffer for no fault of theirs.“People had to stand in long queues to get their own money and many lost their lives. Big industrialists and favourites of Modi benefited from demonetisation and crores of rupees of black money were deposited in banks in connivance with officials,” the MLA said.Abohar: Congress workers led by Fazilka District Congress Committee president Vimal Thatai and former minister Hans Raj Josan sported black scarves on their heads during a protest in Jalalabad. They carried placards and banners, bearing slogans such as “bina soche samjhe faisla keeta, saare desh da lahoo peeta”. Thatai and Josan criticised Modi and burnt his effigy.In Abohar, hundreds of Congress activists protested near Shaheed Chowk. District Youth Congress former president Sandeep Jakhar flayed demonetisation as a historic blunder that failed to check black money and, instead, hit imports and exports.Ropar: District Congress president Vijay Sharma Tinku claimed demonetisation had failed to trace black money. “Instead, it led to harassment of the common man and death of several of people while they were standing in queues outside banks and ATMs kiosks,” he said.

