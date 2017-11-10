Demonetisation has failed: Yashwant Sinha

Patna, Nov 10 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday rubbished Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that demonetisation was successful, saying that the exercise had actually failed.

“Notebandi has failed as its objective was not fulfilled. There is no black money return,” Sinha said, adding that 99 per cent of the currency had returned.

“But as usual the Central government has been taking help of lies to prove that it was a success,” he said at a function here organised by rebel Janata Dal-United leader Uday Narayan Choudhary.

Accusing the Modi government of not being serious about fighting corruption, he asked why has a probe not been ordered into the business dealings of Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah.

