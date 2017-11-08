Dense fog covers Delhi on Wednesday

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) A dense fog covered the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, normal for the season. Visibility stood at 300 metres.

“There was moderate to dense fog in the morning. The sky will remain mainly clear ahead,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 98 per cent.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature settled at 30.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above season’s average, while the minimum was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

