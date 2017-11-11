Dhadrianwale cancels his Amritsar visit

Amritsar: Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale, who had survived an attempt on his life in May last year, has cancelled his three-day gurmat parchar programme, which was scheduled to begin here on November 14.

Talking to The Tribune today, Dhadrianwale cited the tense law and order situation in the holy city for his decision. However, he announced that all ‘Diwans’ would continue as per schedule in other cities.

On November 8, supporters of the Damdami Taksal, Sant Samaj and other Sikh organisations had approached Akal Takht, the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner, demanding that Dhadrianwale be stopped from holding a programme here. They had feared a repeat of the 1978 Nirankari violence.

During the anti-sacrilege protests in 2015 and 2016, the preacher had accused then SAD-BJP government of failing to nab the culprits. He had also targeted the Sant Samaj for allegedly promoting dera culture in Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrik Singh Pawar said, “We had made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.”

