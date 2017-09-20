Dhoni recommended for Padma Bhushan

Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has nominated veteran star Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third highest civilian award.

“Yes, it’s confirmed, we have recommended Dhoni’s name for the Padma Bhushan,” BCCI Acting President C.K. Khanna told IANS on Wednesday.

Former captains Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid and Chandu Borde have received the award earlier.

Dhoni, who made his international debut in 2004, is the most successful captain for the Indian cricket team. He has led the team to two World Cup titles — the World Twenty20 in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011.

Under the 36-year-old’s captaincy, India also won the 2013 Champions Trophy besides becoming the top ranked team in Test cricket.

He has scored 4,876 runs in 90 Test matches, which includes six centuries and 33 half-centuries. In One-Day Internationals (ODIs) he is the fourth highest scorer for India with 9,739 runs in 302 matches, notching up 10 centuries and 66 half-centuries along the way.

His record is just as glittering in the Twenty20 (T20) Internationals with 1,212 runs in 78 matches.

