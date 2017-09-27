Digvijaya, Kamal Nath, Scindia can all can be CMs in MP: Chidambaram

New Delhi, (IANS) Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday he said he would like to see a 15-year tenure of his party in Madhya Pradesh following the assembly election in which all three top party leaders from the state – Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath and Jyotraditya Scindia can become Chief Ministers.

Asked about who will be the CM candidate for the party in Madhya Pradesh, he said: “I am not competent to answer the question. Whether the Congress would project a face or not is a decision based on states-specific condition.

“We have gone into elections in Punjab projecting a face in as Amarinder Singh. We have gone into elections not projecting a face.”

Asked which of the three leaders would be top contenders as the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate, he said: “I don’t think there is any fixed rule on that. If the Congress decides to project a face, I am sure they will project a good face from MP.”

Asked about his personal choice, he said: “Well.. all of them are my friends. I would like a 15-year tenure, so three of them can be the Chief Ministers.”

