Don’t discriminate, give your girls chance to grow: Cricketer Harmanpreet’s father

Midweek Exclusive

Mississauga – Do not discriminate your daughters from sons but give them the chance to grow. This was stated by Harmander Bhullar, father of Harmanpreet Kaur in an exclusive interview with Yudhvir Jaswal, Group Editor and CEO of Y Media on Southasian Pulse radio show.

Harmanpreet played a brilliant knock of 171 not out in the World Cup semi-finals against Australia that took India to the finals. Bhullar said since early childhood she was interested in the game and played cricket with boys. He said though he also has a son but he has always dealt with all his children equally. Bhullar said he is so proud of Harmanpreet’s achievements as she has not only made them but the whole nation so proud.

Harmanpreet Kaur started as a medium-pacer in Moga but switched to batting. He also informed that today she is being offered a job in police though the same Punjab Police rejected her job application when she need it the most in 2011. In fact she was told by a senior official in Punjab Police that ‘she isn’t Harbhajan Singh that they give her a DSP post. On receiving Arjuna Award, Bhullar said he is very happy for his daughter.

