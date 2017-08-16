Don’t want to be in contact with Sharif: Zardari

Islamabad, Aug 16 (IANS) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday that he has no interest in establishing contact with ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, media reports said.

Geo News reported that the former President made the comments during a meeting of the party’s core leadership at Bilawal House.

Zardari said the PPP also has no interest in becoming part of a “Grand National Dialogue” proposed recently by Nawaz Sharif.

Sources quoted Zardari saying that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief has a different attitude when he is in power and a completely different tone when he is not.

On Tuesday, Railways Minister Saad Rafique had said that Zardari should advise his son and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had earlier said that he would not receive a call from Sharif on his Grand National Dialogue initiative.

“Bilawal said he will not receive our call, we have not called him. I do not understand who is advising Bilawal,” said the PML-N leader.

“Zardari is a sensible person, he should advise his son.”

Earlier, during his Grand Trunk Road rally, Sharif had hinted at initiating a “Grand National Dialogue” with other political parties following his ouster by the Supreme Court.

