Ease of doing business improved by 16,000 times: Tejashwi mocks Modi

Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that ease of doing business in India has “improved by 16,000 times” while “ease of dying by hunger” has increased by 200 times.

“We have a textbook example on how ease of doing business in India improved by 16,000 times. And ease of dying by hunger increased by 200 times,” Tejashwi Yadav said in reference to reports that BJP chief Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s firm allegedly saw an increase in turnover of 16,000 times in a year after the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre, and of India’s ranking in the Global Hunger Index.

Tejashwi Yadav said that Modi and the entire BJP are desperate to win the Gujarat Assembly polls, which they appear to have already lost if reports of anger among people against the BJP that is in power for 22 years there is anything to go by.

Tejashwi Yadav said his RJD party would organise a protest against demonetisation on November 8 across Bihar to give voice to the common people hit hard by the move.

The World Bank Ease of Doing Business 2018 report on Tuesday said India has jumped 30 places to the 100th rank among 190 countries.

