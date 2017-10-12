EC to announce poll dates for Gujarat, Himachal

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The dates for the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are likely to be announced on Thursday.

The three-member Election Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner A.K. Jyoti will address a press conference at 4 p.m. at which the full poll schedule for the two states was likely to be released.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on January 22, 2018 while that of the 68-member Himachal Pradesh’s Assembly ends on January 7, 2018.

