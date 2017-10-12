EC to announce poll dates for Gujarat, Himachal 

Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Thursday, October 12, 2017
New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The dates for the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are likely to be announced on Thursday.

The three-member Election Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner A.K. Jyoti will address a press conference at 4 p.m. at which the full poll schedule for the two states was likely to be released. 

The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on January 22, 2018 while that of the 68-member Himachal Pradesh’s Assembly ends on January 7, 2018.

