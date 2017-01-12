Majority of companies expect higher sales growth in 2017: Bank of Canada survey
DESK REPORT
ONTARIO – More Canadian companies are expecting they will
benefit from a stronger economic growth in the US this year, the
Bank of Canada reported in a quar terly survey. The survey has
found many companies are concerned about uncer tainty related
to the possibility of new protectionist measures in the US. But
the bank says businesses have an optimistic outlook about
Trump policies such as boosted infrastructure and military
spending, and a government with less difficult regulations on
the energy sector.
Overall, companies are expecting faster sales growth in the
next 12 months in sectors such as services industry, housingrelated
activities and tourism. The survey also found more
investment coming during this year especially in Central and
Eastern Canada, that will also help in hiring more people. This in
turn will reduce the unemployment rate.