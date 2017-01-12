Majority of companies expect higher sales growth in 2017: Bank of Canada survey

Courtesy: bankofcanada.ca

DESK REPORT

ONTARIO – More Canadian companies are expecting they will

benefit from a stronger economic growth in the US this year, the

Bank of Canada reported in a quar terly survey. The survey has

found many companies are concerned about uncer tainty related

to the possibility of new protectionist measures in the US. But

the bank says businesses have an optimistic outlook about

Trump policies such as boosted infrastructure and military

spending, and a government with less difficult regulations on

the energy sector.

Overall, companies are expecting faster sales growth in the

next 12 months in sectors such as services industry, housingrelated

activities and tourism. The survey also found more

investment coming during this year especially in Central and

Eastern Canada, that will also help in hiring more people. This in

turn will reduce the unemployment rate.



Related posts: